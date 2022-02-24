Does Elden Ring have co-op?

The release highly anticipated role-playing game Elden Ring is upon us, and as it arrives many fans have begun to build up questions before the Feb. 25 debut date.

One of the biggest questions is centered around co-op. For those with friends, there is good news ahead–it has been confirmed Elden Ring features a co-op mode for players. Even better, the process of unlocking it is easier than other games in the genre.

How to play Elden Ring co-op with friends

You will need to find a consumable item to open the Elden Ring universe and have co-op allies visit you. Players will be able to manage this quite easily because the item needed to play co-op, The Furlcalling Finger Remedy, only needs two Erdleaf Flowers to create. Once you’ve combined them, you can open your world to another player.

Unlike other Dark Souls games, this process is easy to repeat too, which lowers the barrier for inexperienced players to voyage through the Lands Between considerably.

Image via Bandai Namco.

The FromSoftware developed, Bandai Namco published game is slated for release on Feb. 25. It will be available on multiple platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.