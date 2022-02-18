Elden Ring spoilers have begun appearing online

Those who plan to play the FromSoftware game should be wary.

Elden Ring is the most anticipated game of the year and as copies have begun to surface in the wild ahead of its official release next week, it should come as no surprise that leaks have followed.

Across social media there has been plenty of screenshots, videos, and more shared from the FromSoftware game, which isn’t set to launch until Friday, Feb. 25.

The game’s entire opening sequence is now floating around the net, along with other extended gameplay clips. However, according to Eurogamer, Bandai Namco has been active in taking these down where possible.

Some things that have leaked aren’t so harmful to a player’s experience of the game. One feature that has leaked early is the comprehensive character creation options. There are also plenty of story-related reveals that could ruin surprises for those planning to play the game.

Elden Ring is the next game to come from renowned Dark Souls studio FromSoftware and offers the same popular Souls-like formula in a massive open world with a ton of content to explore and secrets to uncover. The developers brought in Game of Thrones scribe George R. R. Martin to write the game’s narrative.

The game held network tests late last year where players could get a taste of the action journeying up to the game’s first boss battle. It also included a variety of optional bosses that could be encountered around the open lands.

If you’re adamant about avoiding spoilers before you have a chance to get in on the action next week then we suggest avoiding Elden Ring’s social media trends; they’ll likely include more footage from further in the game as we approach launch.