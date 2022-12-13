Prime Gaming is one of the premier video game subscription services on the market. It was previously known as Twitch Prime before rebranding to Prime Gaming to more strongly fit under the Amazon Prime umbrella. To take in the Prime Gaming service, players simply need to have access to a Twitch account and an Amazon Prime subscription. If they have both of those, players can partake in the Prime Gaming service, which offers everything from in-game cosmetics to full-fledged video games.

This service started out as a way for developers to offer players of their games free in-game rewards, such as skins, character outfits, weapons, and more. Over the years, however, Prime Gaming has evolved, and now players can claim free games just by using the service.

Although, a common question since this new trend began is whether or not players’ free games would go away if they ever canceled their Amazon Prime subscription. The short answer is no, you do not lose the games you’ve claimed on Prime Gaming if you ever unsubscribe from Prime.

If you visit your Prime Gaming Library, you will still be able to view and play the free games you’ve previously claimed. Prime Gaming states the following on its FAQ page: “You will still be able to download and play your games included with Prime you have previously claimed. If you would like to claim new games, you will need to have an active Prime membership.”

So if you ever cancel your Prime subscription, you will still be able to visit Prime Gaming to play all of the games you could before. You will not be able to claim and play new games after you’ve canceled your subscription, though. You need to resubscribe to the service to claim new games again.