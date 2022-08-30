Disney to launch Lorcana collectible trading card game in 2023

Fans may have their first look with the card game in the upcoming D23 expo.

Disney is set to launch a new trading card game (TCG) alongside game publisher Ravensburger. Called Lorcana, this new TCG is slated for release in the latter half of 2023.

As per Polygon, Disney’s head of games Cassidy Werner described the upcoming TCG as something that will feature a “modern storybook” art style, noting inspirations from the “storybook openings of classic Disney films and features visible line work and vibrant color washes,” as well as the combination of “traditional hand-drawn qualities seen in fairy-tale storybooks with new digital techniques.”

In terms of gameplay, brand manager Ryan Miller, who also worked for Magic: The Gathering publisher Wizards of the Coast, stated that the players will take the role of an “Illumineer,” which is defined as a “powerful sorcerer that has the ability to bring these characters to life off the page.”

The actual mechanics of the game are not yet given, though the game’s basic idea revolves around the “treasury” of all Disney songs, stories, and characters, known as “The Great Illuminary.” We can expect Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Aladdin, and more to finally arrive as playable TCG characters.

Ravensburger CEO Filip Francke, on the other hand, spoke about his company’s collaboration with Disney. “This [game] is probably the largest potential that Ravensburger has ever gone after, and hence also probably the largest investment that we have ever done into any type of project and initiative.”

As for the actual gameplay reveal for Lorcana, fans may get a chance to have their first glimpse of the TCG in the upcoming D23 expo which will begin this Sept. 9, in Anaheim, California.