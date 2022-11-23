Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation game by Gameloft that features a vast array of activities to do. Whether it’s harvesting crops or mining ores, there’s never a lack of excitement in the hit Disney title.

If you’re looking to do some cooking and want to make one of the many delicious sushi recipes in the game, then Fugu Sushi might be exactly what you’re looking for.

This spectacular three-star dish will have you traveling all over Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s world to gather its ingredients, and once completed, will reward you with loads of energy or a whopping 1,300 Star Coins, if you choose to sell it.

Fugu Sushi is a fantastic three-star recipe that isn’t too difficult to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so if you’re interested in cooking this delicious dish, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Fugu Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fugu Sushi requires the following three ingredients:

Fugu

Rice

Seaweed

The most important ingredient for Fugu Sushi, the pufferfish itself, is the most difficult of the three to acquire in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

In order to get your hands on Fugu you’ll need to fish anywhere within Dazzle Beach, which will cost you 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Fugu can only be caught while it’s raining within the zone, and we’d also recommend aiming for orange fishing circles.

To get Rice in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need to unlock the Glade of Trust for 5,000 Dreamlight and you’ll also need to repair Goofy’s Stall there.

Once done, you can purchase Rice or its seeds from Goofy but keep in mind if you choose the latter you’ll need to wait a while for the plant to grow.

Lastly, to acquire Seaweed all you’ll need to do is go fishing in any suitable body of water in the game. It doesn’t matter what zone you are in, but try to avoid any fishing circles or else you’ll end up catching a fish instead of the Seaweed you’re after.

Once you’ve gathered these three ingredients, toss all of them into a pot along with one Coal at your nearest stove to cook up some delicious Fugu Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The dish can be sold for 1,300 Star Coins or eaten for a decent amount of energy. Of course, you can also give this dish to one of your favorite Disney characters to increase your friendship.