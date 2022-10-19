After many years of waiting, Digimon World: Next Order is back and it’s headed for the first time to a console outside of Sony’s range of offerings.

It was first reported on a blog by ryokutya2089 that the popular Digimon game—which first launched in 2016—is headed to Nintendo Switch in 2023, but for fans outside of Japan it isn’t clear exactly when you can get your hands on it.

Digimon World: Next Order will arrive for Switch in Japan on Feb. 22, 2023, with an international release expected to come later.

While it will still have everything you remember from the original, this release will also boast some neat extras.

Initially, Digimon World: Next Order was released for the PlayStation Vita handheld device before making its way to the PlayStation 4 a year later. The open-world RPG lets players use two Digimon to fight by their side at any time as they venture through the game.

In this new Switch release of the game, you’ll have access to a beginner mode and the ability to move around the world at a faster pace than was possible in the original version.

Those who played the original game will finally get the chance to relive this experience while others try it out for the first time in 2023. Despite there being no firm release date for the West as of right now, it seems likely this news will come next year.

If you’re looking for a Digimon game to tide you over in the meantime Digimon Survive is available on Nintendo Switch and other devices right now.