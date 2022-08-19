Diablo 4 microtransactions explained

Diablo 4 was first revealed during BlizzCon 2019. The announcement cinematic may feel like it was released a lifetime ago for the diehard fans of the franchise, but the game’s finally gearing toward its official release in 2023.

Now that the gameplay experience is almost fully fledged, Blizzard is slowly announcing the finer details of Diablo 4, like its monetization system. Like previous iterations of the franchise, Diablo 4 will be a full-priced game.

In recent years, even full-priced games started imitating the cosmetics monetization models of free-to-play games to ensure their longevity. A constant cash flow allows developers to keep funding their title, increasing their life expectancy in the process. Diablo 4 developers confirmed that they were also looking to adopt a supporting cosmetics monetization model in a blog post.

No, Diablo 4 won’t be a pay-to-win title. It will be a live service game. Diablo 4 will spice up its existing season mechanic with a battle pass that will lay the foundation of its live service model.

Live service games aim to keep their players engaged with their world by adding new content throughout its lifecycle. To fuel their content-generating engines, these titles require additional money, and most find this additional cash flow in cosmetics systems that don’t affect the gameplay experience unfairly.

What is the Season Pass in Diablo 4?

Season Pass is the official name of Diablo 4’s battle pass system. The Season Pass will allow players to unlock various rewards throughout a regular Diablo 4 season while giving them goals to work toward.

Diablo 4’s Season Pass will have free and premium tiers. Purchasing the premium tier won’t be a necessity, and players will have the option to unlock their locked premium rewards at any time during the season.

All Season Pass rewards will be more focused on cosmetics and Premium Currency, which can be used to purchase more cosmetics in the game’s store. Additionally, the pass will reward players with Season Boosts that can be used to “accelerate XP earned to make leveling multiple characters within a season faster.” Seasonal Boosts will be in the free section of the Season Pass, meaning all players will be able to access them.

Though purchasing tiers is an option, players won’t be able to unlock the Season Boosts by doing so. Season Boosts will require players to achieve certain milestones before they can be activated.

Microtransactions, cosmetics, and the shop in Diablo 4

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 has microtransactions, but only for cosmetics. It’s not possible to purchase power-ups in any way and fans can only acquire more cosmetics by spending more money on the game.

Though the Season Pass will have plenty of cosmetic rewards, players will have the option to purchase one of the available skins in the shop. The cosmetics in the shop include various transmogs for weapons and armors. Armor transmogs, for example, are “usable on all characters of that class,” making cosmetics purchases versatile.

The shop will be selling cosmetics for Premium Currency that players can obtain in exchange for real money. The shop isn’t a necessity, however, there will be plenty of other ways to obtain cosmetics in Diablo 4 such as completing seasonal challenges.

With each season, both the in-game shop and other ways to unlock skins will feature exclusive/thematic cosmetics.