Destiny 2 joins forces with Twitch Prime for free loot

Twitch Prime users will be getting six free loot drops in Destiny 2, including exotic weapons, Ghosts, ships, sparrows, emotes, and more.

After linking Twitch Prime and Destiny accounts, players will be able to snag a bunch of cool gear. With each gear drop lasting about a month, the free content will be coming in the game for at least the next six months.

Destiny 2 on Twitter It’s Prime time, Guardians. Exotic weapons, Ghosts, ships, Sparrows, Emotes, and weapon ornaments from previous Seasons will drop from the new Twitch Prime Rewards. 💠 https://t.co/lQmnruQM1G

Once accounts are linked and the loot has been claimed, players only need to visit Amanda Holliday in the Tower Hangar to collect their loot, which can be seen in her inventory below.

Screengrab via Destiny 2

The loot is likely old for longtime players of the game, but that doesn’t mean it’s without value. The Suros Regime, for example, will scale to your current power level, meaning it still might have some use. For new or free-to-play players, this loot will likely be new and surprising.

The first gear drop runs from now until Feb. 25 and includes the SUROS Regime exotic assault rifle, the Coup de Main Ornament, the Skyline Flipside Exotic Ghost Shell, and the unsecured/OUTCRY Exotic ship.