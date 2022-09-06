Tobyfox’s role-playing game DELTARUNE won’t receive a new chapter, the developer has confirmed, but he does have a tidbit of information to get fans excited.

A Sept. 6 tweet from the developer disclosed the information fans weren’t entirely excited about. While the devs won’t be able to release a new chapter this year, however, the last line of the tweet did give fans a glimmer of hope.

The single-player, top-down style game devs will stick to the routine, with the devs promising “as usual, (tobyfox has) a little something special planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2.” The tweet ended with: “See you next week!”

We won't be able to put out any new chapters of DELTARUNE this year… But as usual, we have a little something specil planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2… See you next week! — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 6, 2022

As tobyfox mentioned, the 2D title Undertale will see some interesting announcements alongside the DELTARUNE updates later next week. This follows news earlier this year, sharing an update on DELTARUNE’s development. Tobyfox also announced this year that chapters 3, 4, and, 5 are to drop simultaneously.

Fans, unfortunately, have to wait a week for more DELTARUNE news.

The first chapter of DELTARUNE graced the Nintendo Switch eShop back in Feb. 2019 before a second chapter arrived more than two years later, in Sept. 2021.

Tobyfox gathered notoriety after both DELTARUNE and Undertale saw critical success in the gaming scene. Outside their titles, tobyfox has worked on various other games, including contributing to the soundtracks of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and an assortment of Pokemon releases.

Undertale and DELTARUNE are tobyfox’s first games. With such a track record, it’s understandable why fans are eager to play all of chapters 3, 4, and 5.