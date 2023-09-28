Decision to suddenly cancel Hyenas ‘not made lightly,’ say devs

The Hyenas team has released a statement to express how shocked they were at the sudden cancellation of the game this morning, mere months away from the game’s full release.

In the statement, the Hyenas team touched on the decision to cancel the game, which was apparently not “made lightly,” and shared how the decision to do so didn’t “make it any easier to accept” for the studio as well as those fans that might be grieving the loss of the game right now.

Hyenas was initially revealed back in June 2022 and was a new take on the extraction shooter, having players face off against each other and AI in matches to score “merch” based on SEGA properties like Sonic. It never got a confirmed release date but was originally set to come out in 2023.

The statement follows news this morning that SEGA was not only canceling Hyenas but other unannounced projects as well. This will also likely lead to job cuts at Creative Assembly, the team behind Hyenas, as well as cuts across SEGA’s European teams.

SEGA is also expected to see losses of approximately 14.2 billion yen for the current fiscal year following the decision, but with a slew of new titles from Atlus coming up over the next few months including Persona 3 Reloaded in Feb. 2024, and Sonic Superstars from the main SEGA team on Oct. 20, SEGA fans will still have a wealth of options to look forward to.

Dot Esports has reached out to SEGA for further comment.

About the author