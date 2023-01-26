Dead Space remake has a secret ending, but you’ll need to beat it more than once to see it

The hype is building for the remake of EA’s survival horror classic Dead Space, and the game is racking up positive reviews across the board.

Fans of the original game have reason to be excited as do new players who have never experienced it before. The official Dead Space Twitter account recently revealed that the game will include a New Game Plus option that also has a secret ending.

Yes! #DeadSpace will have New Game+ at launch that includes:



– Level 6 Advanced Suit

– New Phantom Variant Necromorphs

– Secret Ending https://t.co/K4EuSPetX2 — Dead Space (@deadspace) January 25, 2023

The info about the alternative ending was originally revealed via PlayStation Trophy-tracking website Exophase, which has all of the game’s 48 trophies listed ahead of the game’s release tomorrow. The normal progression-based trophies are there, along with ones for playing on different difficulties, but one was especially eye-catching.

If you’re looking to avoid any potential spoilers for the game, stop reading now.

There’s one final trophy all the way at the bottom. Titled “Reunion,” the silver trophy’s description says it can be unlocked when players “see the alternative ending on any difficulty mode.”

This is already a departure from the original game, which had only one ending. The remake looks to pay homage to the original game while also refreshing it for a modern era and all-new audience.

Dead Space releases tomorrow, Jan. 27, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.