Dead Island 2 showcases new weapons, zombies, and a live-action spin on sequel story

This is the sneak peak we've been waiting for.

Dead Island 2 is on the brink of release, with the Deep Silver team putting all they can into the title before it drops.

Fortunately, this still leaves room for a live-action Dead Island 2 mini-movie that fans can enjoy, instead of twiddling their thumbs and waiting for the game’s release.

The video goes for just over 15 minutes and showcases a group of three survivors heading into the director David Rothstein’s (not a real director) house.

It’s filled with quips and jabs about Hollywood, but once the three minute-mark hits, that’s when we get the real inside-scoop on Dead Island 2. Titled “Another Day in HELL.A”, the hype video flicks back and forth between proper title gameplay and real-life footage and shares the tone of the upcoming zombie game.

Players will get the ability to harness their zombie powers as they trek through the streets of L.A.

You’ll also encounter a variety of different zombies lurking around the corner. There are zombies that’ll burst your eardrums with their violently loud screams, smarter zombies, alongside the regular brain-dead enemies that are just waiting to be brutally dealt with.

For those of you looking to preorder the title, you’ll be in store for several new weapons like the Banoi Baseball Bat and the Banoi War Club.

If you snatch one of the HELL.A editions, you’ll nab yourself exclusive steel book art by Julian Totino Tedesco, a Venice Beach map, DI2 pins and patches, and some unique tarot cards.

You’ll also receive some weapons to help you take down any zombie. Players can look forward to new pistols and melee weapons to help them clear through herds of the undead.

Image via Deep Silver

Dead Island 2 drops on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam gamers.