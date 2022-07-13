Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC has sold 1 million copies

Cuphead is only two weeks removed from the launch of its first DLC The Delicious Last Course and it has already gone platinum. Studio MDHR today announced the new content drop for Cuphead has sold one million copies, making the DLC a certified hit.

Buyers had options when it comes to purchasing this DLC as it was made available both separately for the price of $7.99 or bundled with the main game for $26.99.

It would seem likely this one million sales number is a collection of both options.

Cuphead first launched back in 2017, bringing gamers a completely unique platforming challenge with a stunning 1930s animated aesthetic. The game came with plenty of bosses to face during your travels but with The Delicious Last Course there is even more to do and challenges to best.

The game achieved an award for Best Art Direction back in 2017 as part of The Game Awards alongside a variety of other awards.

To celebrate the milestone of this DLC, Studio MDHR is even giving fans a chance to win a new console device via social media.

#CupheadDLC has gone platinum, selling 1M copies!!



As a small token of our immense thanks, we’re gifting a Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PS5 console.



For a chance to win: Retweet this post, follow @StudioMDHR, and reply with the word “Cuphead” & your console preference! pic.twitter.com/SWx3KzA0ZA — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) July 12, 2022

The success of Cuphead hasn’t just been in the gaming space, earlier this year Netflix launched the first season of their animated series themed after the game. Since then, the show has been renewed for a second season that will land on the streaming service next month.

If you haven’t yet played Cuphead the game is available to purchase on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC right now along with The Delicious Last Course.