Cities Skylines 2: Optimal Grid Size guide

It's the first step to building a cool city.

Grid sizes are super important in Cities Skyline 2. They form the foundation of your city, shaping its appearance, feel, and ease of movement for citizens, whether they’re walking, driving, or using public transport.

Basically, choosing the best grid size is key to building a well-functioning city.

What is the best grid size in Cities Skyline 2?

The best grid size in Cities Skyline 2 is 112 meters by 88 meters. This size creates a neat and tidy square that’s just right for most buildings. It’s also flexible, so you can add things like parks. Plus, it gives pedestrians lots of space to walk comfortably. The only downside is fitting larger buildings, like university campuses. But you can solve this by using two grids together.

There are also great alternative grid sizes in Cities Skyline 2, each suited for different styles. If you prefer tighter, compact blocks, 80 meters by 80 meters is a great grid size. For larger blocks to fit more things, try 240 meters by 240 meters.

If you’re looking for a balance, 112 meters by 112 meters or 128 meters by 128 meters are perfect square sizes. For a rectangular block design, similar to New York City, 312 meters by 88 metres is the best choice.

How do you make a specific grid size in Cities Skyline 2?

Making a specific grid size in Cities Skyline 2 is super easy. Just lay down roads in square or rectangular blocks according to the measurements you want.

For example, for a 112-meter by 88-meter block, drag the road 112 meters on one end and 88 meters on the other. The Cities Skyline 2 interface displays the road length as you drag it, making it easy to know when to stop.

Can I change the grid size in Cities Skyline 2?

You can change the grid size whenever you want, but it’s easier and less costly to do it before you start building your city. If you’re unsure, start with larger blocks since they offer more flexibility for later changes. While grid sizes aren’t mandatory, they do help in creating a more structured and smoothly flowing city design.