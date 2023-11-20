Cities Skylines 2 expansion pass DLC will be delayed to focus on improving the PC version

Almost a month after its release, Cities Skylines 2 won’t be getting its expansion pass DLC soon.

As seen in a blog post made by developer Colossal Order today, Nov. 20, CEO Mariina Hallikainen spoke about delaying some of the upcoming content for the game in order to redirect their focus on improving the PC version of Cities Skylines 2. “Once the PC version is where we want it to be, we will be focusing on the console release and DLC content,” Hallikainen said. “We are committed to bringing the marketed DLC content to you, but it will not be landing in the originally promoted schedule.”

Some of the upcoming content that’s coming to consoles includes the first Asset Pack called “Beach Properties,” which will now be released in Q1 2024 instead of its original Q4 2023 release window. Hallikainen assured players the Beach Properties pack “has been worked on by our artists’ and our outsourcing partner, but we’ll only implement them after the asset fix and performance work are completed to our satisfaction.”

As for the Content Creator Packs, these will now see a release window of Q2 2024 instead of Q1 2024. The three DLC radio stations will also be delayed, but still have an unspecified release schedule. Hallikainen apologized for the delay, but mentioned that “we must not rush new content out before the base is ready for it.” This adds to the note made by the devs for the Mod Editor feature, which was confirmed last week to be delayed until next year.

Hallikainen ended the blog post by reviewing some of the highlights of the recent hotfix released last week. This includes the fix for the “Garbage Piling Up” notifications, which was pointed out by Hallikainen as something that “didn’t clear properly after the previous fixes to the garbage collection.”