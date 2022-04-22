Capcom set to share news about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak in May

Capcom shared via the official Monster Hunter Twitter account today that news about Monster Hunter Rise’s massive Sunbreak expansion should arrive next month.

Capcom invited all players to keep an eye on social media during the month of May and to prepare for the news. It’s unknown if it will be a digital event like Capcom has done before for Monster Hunter or just a new trailer, but it will be a month before the full release of the expansion, so any kind of news will be welcomed by fans of the series.

Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak expansion already got a showcase in March and it included 20 minutes of in-game clips and details about the story, monsters, settings, and characters of the expansion.

The expansion is set to be released on June 30, with pre-orders already available. Players who want to dive into the new content of the game will have to complete the non-key slaying hub quest “Serpent: Goddess of Thunder” to access the expansion content.

Players who want to stay up to date on Monster Hunter news can check out its official Twitter account and YouTube channel.