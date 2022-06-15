Capcom is giving fans a chance to try out Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is right around the corner and ahead of its launch fans are getting the opportunity to try the game out completely for free.

A demo for the upcoming game is now live and available now for both Nintendo Switch and PC. This will let fans get a taste of the game before its launch on June 30.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo is now available to download on Nintendo Switch and Steam! Find it on the Monster Hunter Rise store page on your platform of choice.



Steam: https://t.co/Ol3UGARkos

Nintendo Switch: https://t.co/bi27nYZ4pu pic.twitter.com/6oHSoxGV3U — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 15, 2022

For those on PC who want to get in on the demo simply visit the game’s Steam page and you can download it from there. On Nintendo Switch, things are slightly more difficult but here’s what you’ll need to do.

Visit the Monster Hunter Rise page on the Nintendo Switch store. From here, choose download demo and at the next menu choose the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo instead of the regular game’s selection.

As Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is DLC you’re going to need the original game to play, however, the demo is available for all players.

In this demo, fans will get a taste of the action sampling new battles from the DLC and multiplayer will be enabled meaning you can try it out alongside other players.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak includes a ton of new monsters, locations, and more for fans to explore after finishing the original game. Post-launch there are set to be even more updates coming to Sunbreak so there is no shortage of Monster Hunter action for fans to enjoy in the coming months.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on June 30 for both PC and Switch.