Canceled Ubisoft sequel would have channeled Zelda, Elden Ring

An interesting next step for the series gone with the wind.

Ubisoft has had plenty of misses with recent releases, but a surprising exception to this trend was 2020’s Immortals Fenyx Rising. Now, a new report suggests scrapped plans for a sequel would have taken inspiration from two all-time classic RPG titles.

Codename Oxygen, the planned sequel to Fenyx Rising, would have folded in ideas from Elden Ring and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker into the Immortals formula, according to a report from AXIOS today.

Ubisoft had intended for the Immortals sequel to be different from other games in their catalog. Part of this was to embrace an Elden Ring exploration style where the player would need to seek out their path rather than being guided every step.

The idea to execute this was to have them track animals or follow the wind and in-game sky to reach where they need to go next. As a trade-off, the puzzle focus of the first game wasn’t intended to carry over into its sequel.

Oxygen was first put into development in 2021, but this shortlived stint ended recently as Ubisoft chose to focus on established IPs such as Assassin’s Creed. The game would take players into a fictional version of the Polynesian archipelago. With the scope of the game increased on the sequel, the production time was much longer than the first Immortals title, even before it was inevitably canceled.

While the ideas suggested for the sequel sound like a lot of fun, and a great evolution from the first title, sadly, we probably will never see them come to fruition. Fortunately, Immortals Fenyx Rising still remains a good RPG available on every last and current-gen console.

