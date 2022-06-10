Can you play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on Steam Deck?

The retro-inspired arcade beat-em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finally has a release date thanks to a new trailer revealed during Summer Game Fest, and it’s way sooner than anyone expected. It’s coming on June 16.

The trailer also revealed some awesome new developments, including the fact that Casey Jones will be a playable character and that the game can be played in massive six-player co-op with all of the available characters. This includes the four turtles, plus Master Splinter, April O’Neil, and Casey.

Now that Shredder’s Revenge is almost here and Steam Decks are being sent out more and more throughout 2022, players are undoubtedly looking to play some old-school TMNT arcade gameplay on the go with their new piece of tech.

With the new tech, however, comes some caveats. Many games aren’t built for compatibility on the Deck, while others work but with some annoyances or workarounds necessary. Others, though, are “Verified” on the Deck and work flawlessly.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to play TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on Steam Deck.

Is TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Steam Deck Verified?

Image via Dotemu

As of now, Shredder’s Revenge is listed as “Unknown” on Steam Deck when it comes to playability. But given the game’s old-school art style, it seems like it’s rife for Steam Deck compatibility simply for the fact that it should be quite easy to run on the hardware.

If any of the games revealed during Summer Game Fest look ready for Steam Deck compatibility, it’s Teenage Mutant Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, so players on PC should look forward to being able to take the new title on the go soon.

Nothing is official, however, and we may not know how the game functions on the handheld until it releases on Steam and all other platforms on June 16.