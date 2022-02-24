Can you play Elden Ring offline?

FromSoftware’s new ARPG Elden Ring is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2022, and with previous creations by FromSoftware have including some rather peculiar online play, it’s important to understand what sort of modes Elden Ring has.

Many Dark Souls games are known for having a built-in online multiplayer element that can be equal parts entertaining and confusing. Sometimes, you can end up in a cooperative situation with another player, and on occasion, a player could be brought into your world to find you and assassinate you while you’re trying to complete the game.

Fortunately, for those who wish to play through Elden Ring as a strictly PvE experience, there is an option for players to play exclusively offline. This will prevent other players from being introduced into your world, whether it be to help you or to hurt you. This will give players the pure PvE content that many people look for in a FromSoftware ARPG.

Don’t worry though. If you’re the type of player that wants the added challenge of being invaded and having to fight another player while you’re trying to progress through the world, that will still be an option. It’s up to each player to decide how they want to take on Elden Ring.