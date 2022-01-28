Can you play co-op in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is finally being released on Feb. 4 and fans everywhere are excited to dive back into a world full of terrifying zombies. The original Dying Light introduced players to a massive open world they could explore with several parkour skills as they fought other survivors and the living dead.

One of the best parts of the first game was the ability to play the campaign with up to three friends, adding another element to the mix. Many fans have wondered if Dying Light 2 includes the same feature or if it’ll only be a solo experience. The excellent news is Techland confirmed Dying Light 2 will support co-op, meaning players can enjoy the exciting new title with their friends.

“Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know Episode 6” confirmed co-op will be included and will have a few exciting features. Players can finish the game together and other players keep their items and progression if they load into another world. If the group comes across a narrative choice in the story, they can vote on which choice to make. But the host of the game will have the final say to ensure they’re in charge of their playthrough.

The second game takes place 20 years after the original, meaning the world has evolved into a more depressing and terrifying place. You play as Aiden Caldwell this time around, who has the same parkour capabilities as the original protagonist.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released on Feb. 4, so you have some time to find three friends prepared to go on an exciting adventure.