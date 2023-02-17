Can you play Atomic Heart on Nintendo Switch?

Mundfish’s upcoming action RPG Atomic Heart is set to release next week on Feb. 21, and the robotic-themed sci-fi game will be available on a plethora of platforms.

The seemingly futuristic game is set in an alternate version of the Soviet Union in 1955, and in it, players use a “Polymer Glove” that gives superhuman powers like telekinesis. Players are tasked with using a combination of melee weapons as well as guns to try and survive a wide array of enemies.

The game can be pre-ordered with prices starting at $59.99 for the standard edition of the game. The Gold and Premium editions of the game, which include a DLC among other things, cost $89.99 to $109.99 depending on which edition and console you choose to play on.

Along with being available for PC through Steam and Microsoft, the game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Is Atomic Heart available on Nintendo Switch?

Atomic Heart will not be available for Nintendo Switch on release. If you want to play the game, you’ll need to do so on a PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Additionally, it doesn’t appear that Mundfish has any plans to bring the game to the Nintendo console. Atomic Heart has been developed using Unreal Engine 4, and it seems like it may require more powerful hardware than a Switch provides. So it seems unlikely that the game will make its way to the Nintendo Switch in the future either.