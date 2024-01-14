World of Warships is a team-based online-only game where you control a battleship and try to take out the enemy team. While the game uses its own servers for all battles, you might be wondering whether you can host your own servers and create your own custom matches.

Can you make private servers in World of Warships?

No, you cannot. World of Warships uses its own official servers to host all its games and users aren’t able to host their own matches using their own PCs.

Can you host custom matches in World of Warships?

As luck would have it, yes, you can! While you aren’t able to host and play using your own server, you can still host a custom match and even play with your friends. This is done using the Training Room.

How to select a Training room in World of Warships

Training room. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Start the game and and click Co-op battle, which is next to the big red Battle! button at the top of the screen. Select this, and you’ll get a slew of co-op options, including Training. From this menu, you will be able to see a list of all training battles currently available. You can join one of these battles if you wish, but you can also click the Create Battle button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

From here, you can create your custom match. You can also make the room private, which is the closest you can get to hosting your own game.

How to unlock the Training room in World of Warships

Reaching Access level 17 can take a while. Image via Worldofwarships.com

If you are new to World of Warships, the Training room may be locked for you. You need to reach Access level 17 in order to unlock it. This restriction is in place to keep new players from feeling overwhelmed. I advise that you simply work your way through the Access levels. By the time you reach Access level 17, you should be very familiar with how the game works and should be confident enough to host your own games.

That said, if you can’t wait to reach Access level 17 and want to enjoy custom games with your friends, you can have one of your friends (who has Access level 17) send you an invite link, which you can use to join a game instantly. Have fun playing custom games in World of Warships!