Bungie is working on a limited edition t-shirt campaign to benefit the Australian fires

In Destiny 2, a Guardian always helps those in need—and the game’s developers at Bungie take that sentiment to heart with its multiple charitable endeavors.

With Australia still burning from bush fires that have destroyed homes and killed millions of wild animals, Bungie is stepping up once more.

Starting on Jan. 16 and ending on Feb. 18, a limited edition t-shirt will be available on both the NA and EU Bungie Stores, with all proceeds going to help Australian bushfire relief.

Image via Bungie

The design for the shirt isn’t finished just yet, but all orders will also come with an exclusive “Star Light, Star Bright” emblem which can be seen above.

“The first half of all profits generated by these T-shirt sales will be donated to WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization,” said Bungie in a new blog update. “The other half will be donated to NSW Rural Fire Service, which services the state of New South Wales, where the fires have been especially devastating and are in dire need of containment.”

Previously, Bungie has also held fundraising events for Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey, and earthquakes in Haiti, Japan, and Nepal. Both Bungie and their community have a history of stepping up to help those in need, so this t-shirt should be no different.

For more information, stay tuned for next week’s This Week at Bungie blog post for more information on how to support and to get a sneak peek at what the t-shirt will look like.