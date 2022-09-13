Fire Emblem Engage brings old heroes to Nintendo Switch in January 2023

Use the power of returning heroes in a new tactical setting.

After months of rumors, Nintendo has confirmed that a new Fire Emblem title, Fire Emblem Engage, is ready to hit the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023.

The main gimmick is players will be able to use former heroes from previous Fire Emblem games as spirits of sorts, giving them access to a bond that will have them fight together. It looks to be tied to an interchangeable in-game item, but more details are still to be revealed.

Marth, Roy, Lyn, Ike, and many other of the main characters from other games were featured in the promo—though only Marth and Sigurd were shown in gameplay.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.