Botany Manor: How to grow the Fool’s Emerald

If you want to grow a glowing green tree inside a cave in Botany Manor, you’ve lots of puzzle-solving and Morse code learning to do.

Being a botanist goes beyond tending to your plants while you read a book sitting on a lounger. If we’re to believe what Botany Manor teaches us about the magnificent world of botany, there’s a lot of reading and puzzle-solving involved. Balloon Studios is lucky it hit the jackpot with its stunning plant reveal. Otherwise, I might’ve changed professions ages ago. Here’s how to grow the Fool’s Emerald in Botany Manor.

All Fool’s Emerald clues in Botany Manor

Clue Name Clue Location News Article You can find this clue on the bench beside the picnic blanket in the Formal Garden. Bioluminescence You can find this clue on the bookstand beside the board on the side terrace. Plant Chemicals You can find this clue on the board on the side terrace. Note About Telegraph You can find this clue on the white ladder in the Garden Workspace. Military Codes You can find this clue on the side table in the Garden Workspace. Morse Code You can find this clue inside the lid of the Morse Code Transmitter.

How to solve the Fool’s Emerald puzzle in Botany Manor

Pot the Fool’s Emerald seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports Place the handle before the fountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports Learn morse code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to solve the Morse Code puzzle to grow the Fool’s Emerald in Botany Manor and check off one achievement from your list:

As soon as you enter the garden, look for the note beside the picnic blanket in the garden. It mentions blinking lights in a cave spelling out “Attention” in Morse Code. Head up the staircase beside the empty pool to the side terrace. Read the book on the bookstand to learn about Luciferin. Then, check the board for clues about Plant Chemicals. Look for notes on the ladder, side table, and bookstand. One note mentions Jimmy breaking the mower near the pond. Find the lawn mower near the gazebo. Beside it, you’ll discover an odd handle. Take it to the grotto in front of the house and insert it into the pedestal to start the water flow. Go to the boathouse, beside the lawn mower. Look for the key in a bowl near the bird poster at the back of the Bird’s Garden. Then, use the key to unlock the boathouse door. Head to the boathouse and find the Morse Code Transmitter on the small pier. Take the Morse Code Transmitter to the grotto and place it on the table. Open the case and study the chart inside the lid to learn the Morse Code for “Attention.” When the Fool’s Emerald pot is in the grotto, type out the Morse Code message – . –. – using the transmitter.

