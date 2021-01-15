Blizzard to release huge Battle.net 2.0 update

Battle.net is the primary launcher for all of Blizzard and Activision games on PC, but it has remained relatively unchanged over the years—until now.

Blizzard has confirmed that some pretty big updates are rolling out soon that will make the platform easier to use. The beta server for Battle.net has seen some of these updates already, but here is the breakdown of what players can expect in this 2.0 update for the platform.

Overall, it looks like the layout is being changed the most, with Blizzard focusing on quality-of-life improvements to make it easier for users to access their library. From the images provided by Blizzard, it looks like the hotbar with all of the game’s logos will remain, although it will move to the top, while a dedicated social section has been added to the launcher.

Players will be able to favorite their games and organize them in any way they want. Blizzard is also emphasizing ease of access and accessibility by adding in the ability to navigate most of the app with a keyboard, increasing screen reader support, and improving the color contrast.

There is also an expanded layout for news and game content in full-page view, while notifications and download statuses have been consolidated into a notifications hub.

North America will be the first region receiving the Battle.net 2.0 update over the next few days as Blizzard makes sure everything works well and patches out any bugs. Other regions will gain access in an expanded launch in the coming weeks.