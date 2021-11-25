Blizzard services experiencing DDoS attack, causing Battle.net connection issues

Users attempting to play games linked to Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher this evening may have encountered server issues. This is due to a DDoS attack on the service.

In a string of social media posts, the company shared it was aware of ongoing issues before explaining that its service had come under attack.

[#BNet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 24, 2021

For some users, the issue has stopped them from starting the Battle.net launcher entirely, while others playing Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and other Blizzard games have encountered different connection problems, including being kicked out of the game.

A Distributed Denial of Service attack, commonly known as DDoS, is a malicious tactic of sending an overload of requests to a service to cause it to function irregularly.

Right now, Blizzard hasn’t shared a timeline for when the issue will be remedied.