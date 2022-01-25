Blizzard is working on a new survival game

Blizzard Entertainment, the company behind notable titles like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and StarCraft, has announced a new survival game in a new universe.

Blizzard revealed earlier today that it’s working on an unannounced survival game set in a new universe. The new title will be available on PC and console and will be “full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived.” The announcement also revealed that the company is hiring for several positions, meaning interested parties could potentially help bring the new game to life.

We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.



Join us in writing our next chapter: https://t.co/yf7W5p9ERQ pic.twitter.com/vWtkDYh1kX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) January 25, 2022

It’s unclear when the survival game will be revealed, but it appears to be in the early stages of development. Considering Blizzard is still hiring for crucial positions like level designers, engineers, and artists, a release date is likely far off.

Some fans are excited about the new game in development, while others wish Blizzard focused on improving existing titles. Others have suggested creating a survival game in existing universes, but this is unlikely to happen.

Fans can only speculate on what the new survival game will feature and if it will be similar to existing Blizzard IPs. It could be an intense survival game requiring players to make meticulous decisions or a more casual game like Minecraft. Regardless, fans can expect a new survival game from Blizzard in the future.