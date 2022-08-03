Blizzard confirms new content will be released for Diablo Immortal ‘every two weeks’

In a new blog post, Blizzard has confirmed Diablo Immortal, the newest entry to the renowned Diablo series, will receive new content every two weeks.

“Before we showcase what the Burning Hells have in store for you, we’re going to provide additional clarity around our content update cadence going forward,” a part of Blizzard’s post reads. “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a Mini or Major Update.”

Blizzard also defined what players can expect with the game’s “mini” and “major” updates. Mini updates will consist of new content such as the battle pass seasons, in-game events, and feature updates, while the major updates include new gameplay features, free storyline expansions, in-game events, and more.

“It’s important to note that all content mentioned above is not mutually exclusive to a Mini or Major content update and may sometimes just be released once it has reached a state of quality worthy of our players,” Blizzard added.

Just recently, Diablo Immortal listed 30 million players, while also gaining over $100 million from in-game transactions globally. This is despite the backlash the game received since launch, particularly about the microtransactions which makes Diablo Immortal a pay-to-win title.

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra defended the game’s model based on microtransactions. “The monetization comes in at the end game. The philosophy was always to lead with great gameplay and make sure that hundreds of millions of people can go through the whole campaign without any costs,” Ybarra said. “From that standpoint, I feel really good about it as an introduction to Diablo.”