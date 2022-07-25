Black Panther game teased by leaker following new film’s trailer release

A new game based on the Marvel superhero Black Panther has been teased by a known industry insider following the release of the official trailer of the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Games journalist and known video games leaker Jeff Grubb casually tweeted that he is going to talk about the Black Panther game. He did not specify any information about the game, though Grubb emphasized that he’ll reveal more about the Black Panther title in his upcoming stream.

“Wakanda Forever trailer is great,” Grubb said. “Let’s talk about the Black Panther game live tomorrow on #GamesMessMornings at 11 am Eastern.”

The tease made by Grubb followed Marvel Studios’ massive reveal of its movie and series lineup for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) during the annual San Diego Comic-Con. This includes all the shows for MCU’s phases five and six, as well as the trailer for Wakanda Forever which became a hot topic on social media after it was released.

As for the hero itself, there is still no standalone video game based on Black Panther. Though it is playable on various existing Marvel games such as Marvel’s Avengers, where a dedicated expansion for the hero, known as War for Wakanda, was released last year. Black Panther can also be played as one of the heroes available for the mobile MOBA game Marvel Super War.

You can tune in to Grubb’s stream by going to his official Twitch channel.