Biggest upcoming games releasing in March 2022

Looking ahead to the March 2022 game release calendar, it’s almost unfair to compare the month’s releases to the blockbuster list of games that came out in February. While many are likely still playing the likes of Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Lost Ark, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Dying Light 2, and many others, there’s still plenty to look forward to in March.

Here’s just a small handful of some of the biggest video game releases coming in March 2022.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Image via Gearbox/2K

The classic looter-shooter is headed to a new fantasy land when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases on March 25. Players can choose from one of six classes: Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, Clawbringer, Graveborn, or Spore Warden. They can also multi-class if they desire, as characters in classic D&D games can do. Other elements from the classic tabletop RPG have been added to Wonderlands as well, such as spells and dice-driven loot.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Image via Nintendo

The biggest release for the Nintendo Switch in March 2022 is without question Kirby and the Forgotten Land, coming March 25. The game takes place on a mysterious abandoned island city, where the iconic pink protagonist takes on an adventure featuring exploration, platforming, puzzle-solving, and of course, sucking up anything he can get his mouth around.

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA online for next-gen consoles

Image via Rockstar Games

It’s 2022 and Grand Theft Auto V is still being released. This time, on March 15, GTA V and the corresponding GTA Online will be released for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. The game should look at its best for consoles, with 4K resolution support, ray-tracing, 60 FPS gameplay, and more standout technical features. New Online players can skip the story prologue, play through a new tutorial, and get instant access to one of the four primary businesses.

WWE 2K22

Image via 2K Studios.

WWE 2K22, the latest annual release of the WWE 2K series, arrives on March 11, and the newest version has a lot to make up for. The bug-ridden WWE 2K20 release was so poorly received that WWE 2K21 ended up being canceled. A handful of new features have been added since, including a wrestling-themed version of FIFA‘s Ultimate Team called MyFACTION, and the highly-anticipated return of the revered GM Mode (now called MyGM) from SmackDown vs. Raw 2008. All of this comes alongside a rebuilt engine and control scheme, as well as improved visual presentation.