Best Xbox gifts for Xbox One and Xbox Series X gamers

When it comes to thinking of gifts to buy for the gamer in your life, you might be hard-pressed to think of anything other than games, consoles, or accessories, all of which can be incredibly pricey.

Have no fear, though, as there are plenty of affordable options out there when it comes to gamer-themed gifts.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking specifically at Xbox-themed gifts that are sure to please the Xbox gamer on your Christmas list this year without making a painful dent in your bank account.

Lounging, Xbox style. Image via the Xbox Store on Amazon.

There is nothing better than putting on some comfortable clothes and enjoying a gaming day, no matter what the occasion. These Xbox lounge pants allow you to add an extra dose of fun and comfy geekiness to your cozy game day, and are sure to be a welcome addition to a game-filled Christmas.

These official Xbox lounge pants are noted as being for men, but women could very easily grab themselves a pair too as they are available in five different sizes. Those sizes are small, medium, large, extra large, and extra, extra large. The pants are also made from 100 percent soft and comfy cotton and feature the iconic green and gray color palette associated with Xbox.

For the gamer who enjoys lounging and gaming on their days off, these pants are a must-buy this Christmas.

Customize personal achievements in Xbox style with this gift idea. Image via DavyJonesLaser on Etsy.

This next option for an Xbox-themed Christmas gift might be a little more expensive than some of the others that we have mentioned, but it still won’t set you back as much as buying an actual Xbox game or console.

This handmade sign is a reference to the “achievement unlocked” pop-up that you get when you complete an achievement on the Xbox console, making for a fun and unique Christmas gift that Xbox gamers will immediately recognize.

The customizable nature of the gift also allows you to change the sign and make it more personal for the recipient, which is always a nice touch when it comes to Christmas gifts.

A cool piece of decor that also holds your gaming headset. Image via Paladone.

If the Xbox gamer on your Christmas list has a gaming headset that they have a habit of leaving in random places, then this light-up Xbox-themed headset stand could make for a fantastic gift for them this Christmas.

There are two light modes to choose from with this headset stand: always on or only on when the headphones are placed on it. You can also charge the headset stand easily via a USB cable, which is included in the package when you buy the headset.

Acting as both a light source to brighten up a gamer cave and a practical headset stand, this choice is sure to please the Xbox gamer in your life.

The ultimate ugly gaming Christmas sweater. Image via Just Geek.

Nothing says Merry Christmas like an ugly Christmas sweater, and this particular choice from Just Geek ticks all the boxes while also being well-suited for an Xbox fan.

This sweater features the well-known Xbox color palette—greens and grays—and features pictures of Xbox controllers, the Xbox logo, and controller buttons, making it a rather noisy sweater that fits right in with the bold and somewhat brash vibe that Christmas sweaters are well known for.

Whether the person you plan to give this to is a fan of cheesy Christmas wear, a collector of Xbox garb, or just someone who feels the cold, this sweater is sure to be a talking point for them this year.

You can’t beat a good pair of socks, especially Xbox socks. Image via Bioworld Store on Amazon.

Whilst we are on the subject of Xbox-themed Christmas clothing, these Xbox-themed socks would make a great stocking filler for a gamer.

Not only do these socks feature some fun Xbox-related graphics on them—in three different designs—but they are also made from durable, high-quality polyester. The socks are also made with spandex alongside the polyester, making them particularly stretchy so that they can accommodate most foot sizes.

You could even pair the socks with the aforementioned Xbox Christmas sweater and the Xbox lounge pants to create a whole outfit for your favorite Xbox fan this festive season.

There is always the friend or family member that gifts socks at Christmastime, so why not consider taking on that role for the Xbox gamer on your Christmas list this year?

Super cute keyrings for an Xbox fan. Image via AandADorset on Etsy.

Another option when it comes to a handmade gift, these Xbox controller key rings are another choice that would make for an excellent stocking filler for Xbox fans.

The key rings are designed to look like mini Xbox controllers and are available in several different colors, including white and black if you want to match the actual color schemes of the real life Xbox controllers.

These key rings are also well-priced, especially when you consider that they are handmade items. As this is a gift that is sent from an Etsy shop based in the U.K., you will have to put an order in soon if you are in the United States. You won’t get it before Christmas, but you can still make it a later Christmas present for an Xbox fan.

Glittery and Xbox-themed, what’s not to like? Image via Paladone.

If you want to help illuminate a dark gamer cave this festive season, then this Xbox Glitter Flow lamp is a great choice.

The lamp has the look of a retro lava lamp, but rather than having lava inside (I have no idea what is actually inside a lava lamp so to me, it’s just literal lava), it has floating letters that symbolize the icons found on the Xbox controller: A, X, Y and B. The light of the lamp is also a green color, reflecting the green color palette associated with Xbox.

For a practical Christmas gift for an Xbox fan this year that is also super cool from an aesthetic perspective, then this glitter flow lamp is a great choice.

Brighten up a gaming space with this Xbox icon light. Image via Paladone.

Another choice of a cool light that would make for an awesome gift for an Xbox fan is this Xbox icon light.

This official piece of Xbox merchandise changes color, but maintains a muted, natural light that would make for the perfect ambiance for a game room. The light also features two different modes: standard mode and phasing mode. Phasing mode will switch between the darker and lighter color modes, while the standard mode will not change colors.

As well as being a practical gift, this is also a cool collectible for Xbox gamers that won’t break the bank.

For the gamer who enjoys a hot drink. Image via Paladone.

This next gift idea is perfect for Xbox gamers who like to enjoy a warm drink as they play (or just in general). This mug is a reactive, heat-sensitive one that will change color and design when it warms up.

When cold, the mug is black with small green designs on it. The designs include Xbox controllers, logos, and controller icons. When the mug gets hot, it becomes green with lighter green designs emblazoned on it. The designs are different when the mug turns green, changing to a large image of an Xbox controller with various symbols on it that reflect weapons and items from well-known Xbox games, such as the energy sword from Halo.

Mugs are always a great gift at Christmastime, as a huge amount of people drink warm beverages, so most would be able to appreciate one as a gift. Not only that, but they are always needed more than ever around Christmas, when the weather gets colder and the nights get longer. A cost-effective yet highly practical choice, this is a must for Xbox gamers who enjoy a hot drink from time to time.

An awesome, customizable piece of artwork for an Xbox gamer. Image via HollysCustomStudio on Etsy.

Last but not least is another handmade gift that is sure to delight Xbox fans, acting as an artistic piece of decor that is sure to make a gaming room, bedroom, or man/woman cave come to life.

These Xbox-themed images are made by HollysCustomStudio on Etsy and feature three prints. Two of the prints feature an Xbox controller, but they are split into two separate halves across the prints. The third print can be customized to include the name of the gamer you are buying it for, making for a nice, personal touch.

The customization options don’t stop at the name on the third print though, as you can choose from different colors, print sizes, and fonts. These prints make for a unique and decorative item that is sure to make the Xbox fan on your Christmas list very happy this holiday season.

Just make sure that you get your orders in soon as, much like the other Etsy Xbox items included on this list, the Etsy shop is based in the United Kingdom and so it might take some time for the items to get to you if you are ordering from the United States. They won’t get to you before Christmas, but the sooner you order them, the sooner you can gift them (even if they are a slightly late gift).