Running the ball is one of the most effective ways to fight for tough yards in an NFL offense, and that holds true in Madden NFL 23. The wide receiver on the team is often the flashy star, but the running back stabilizes the entire offense and dominates on third downs or red zone situations.

Modern running backs need to be strong rushers while also contributing to the team’s passing attack. The best running back in the sport, Derrick Henry, helped the Tenessee Titans land the number one seed in the AFC, despite missing the second half of the regular season with a broken foot. His ability to shrug off defenders and fight for yards after the catch remains the best in the league.

Christian McCaffrey has held the Carolina Panthers together as a dual-threat running back, boasting the highest catch stat in his position. Nick Chubb is a reliable, tough rusher that crushes defenses in short-yardage scenarios. All of these players have different styles, but all are incredibly important to their teams’ offenses.

Here are the best running backs in Madden NFL 23.

Derrick Henry

97 OVR

93 SPD

86 ACC

87 STR

85 AGI

98 AWR

66 CTH

98 CAR

Christian McCaffrey

96 OVR

91 SPD

93 ACC

72 STR

96 AGI

91 AWR

83 CTH

96 CAR

Nick Chubb

96 OVR

92 SPD

91 ACC

85 STR

83 AGI

98 AWR

67 CTH

95 CAR

Jonathan Taylor

95 OVR

94 SPD

93 ACC

82 STR

87 AGI

96 AWR

70 CTH

95 CAR

Dalvin Cook

94 OVR

91 SPD

92 ACC

74 STR

95 AGI

92 AWR

71 CTH

88 CAR

Top 10 (as of July 22, 2022)

Derrick Henry

Christian McCaffrey

Nick Chubb

Jonathan Taylor

Dalvin Cook

Joe Mixon

Alvin Kamara

Aaron Jones

Austin Ekeler

Ezekiel Elliott

Madden NFL 23 releases on Aug. 19 on Playstation, Xbox, and PC.