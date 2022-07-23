Running the ball is one of the most effective ways to fight for tough yards in an NFL offense, and that holds true in Madden NFL 23. The wide receiver on the team is often the flashy star, but the running back stabilizes the entire offense and dominates on third downs or red zone situations.
Modern running backs need to be strong rushers while also contributing to the team’s passing attack. The best running back in the sport, Derrick Henry, helped the Tenessee Titans land the number one seed in the AFC, despite missing the second half of the regular season with a broken foot. His ability to shrug off defenders and fight for yards after the catch remains the best in the league.
Christian McCaffrey has held the Carolina Panthers together as a dual-threat running back, boasting the highest catch stat in his position. Nick Chubb is a reliable, tough rusher that crushes defenses in short-yardage scenarios. All of these players have different styles, but all are incredibly important to their teams’ offenses.
Here are the best running backs in Madden NFL 23.
Derrick Henry
- 97 OVR
- 93 SPD
- 86 ACC
- 87 STR
- 85 AGI
- 98 AWR
- 66 CTH
- 98 CAR
Christian McCaffrey
- 96 OVR
- 91 SPD
- 93 ACC
- 72 STR
- 96 AGI
- 91 AWR
- 83 CTH
- 96 CAR
Nick Chubb
- 96 OVR
- 92 SPD
- 91 ACC
- 85 STR
- 83 AGI
- 98 AWR
- 67 CTH
- 95 CAR
Jonathan Taylor
- 95 OVR
- 94 SPD
- 93 ACC
- 82 STR
- 87 AGI
- 96 AWR
- 70 CTH
- 95 CAR
Dalvin Cook
- 94 OVR
- 91 SPD
- 92 ACC
- 74 STR
- 95 AGI
- 92 AWR
- 71 CTH
- 88 CAR
Top 10 (as of July 22, 2022)
- Derrick Henry
- Christian McCaffrey
- Nick Chubb
- Jonathan Taylor
- Dalvin Cook
- Joe Mixon
- Alvin Kamara
- Aaron Jones
- Austin Ekeler
- Ezekiel Elliott
Madden NFL 23 releases on Aug. 19 on Playstation, Xbox, and PC.