The quarterback position in the NFL is the strongest it’s been in years, which creates exciting possibilities for Madden NFL 2023.
Harkening back to the time in the 2000s when seemingly every team had a strong quarterback, the 2023 season is looking like another great time for elite play at that position.
Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning an MVP award and Tom Brady is back from his short retirement to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, proven talents like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are looking to continue their winning ways. Breakout stars Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are set to repeat their stellar campaigns last season.
Up and down the league, few teams are truly struggling at the quarterback position. As the most important position in football, this bodes well for Madden NFL 23 having more than a couple of viable teams.
Here are the best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23.
Best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23
Tom Brady
- 97 OVR
- 71 SPD
- 70 ACC
- 99 AWR
- 99 SAC
- 96 MAC
- 95 DAC
- 99 PAC
- 83 RUN
Aaron Rodgers
- 96 OVR
- 80 SPD
- 76 ACC
- 97 AWR
- 96 SAC
- 93 MAC
- 91 DAC
- 95 PAC
- 96 RUN
Patrick Mahomes
- 95 OVR
- 84 SPD
- 87 ACC
- 91 AWR
- 95 SAC
- 91 MAC
- 89 DAC
- 96 PAC
- 98 RUN
Josh Allen
- 92 OVR
- 89 SPD
- 92 ACC
- 86 AWR
- 89 SAC
- 87 MAC
- 88 DAC
- 89 PAC
- 95 RUN
Joe Burrow
- 90 OVR
- 83 SPD
- 86 ACC
- 92 AWR
- 97 SAC
- 97 MAC
- 86 DAC
- 83 PAC
- 89 RUN
Top 10 (as of July 25, 2022)
- Tom Brady
- Aaron Rodgers
- Patrick Mahomes
- Josh Allen
- Joe Burrow
- Dak Prescott
- Justin Herbert
- Lamar Jackson
- Russell Wilson
- Matthew Stafford