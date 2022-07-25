The quarterback position in the NFL is the strongest it’s been in years, which creates exciting possibilities for Madden NFL 2023.

Harkening back to the time in the 2000s when seemingly every team had a strong quarterback, the 2023 season is looking like another great time for elite play at that position.

Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning an MVP award and Tom Brady is back from his short retirement to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, proven talents like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are looking to continue their winning ways. Breakout stars Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are set to repeat their stellar campaigns last season.

Up and down the league, few teams are truly struggling at the quarterback position. As the most important position in football, this bodes well for Madden NFL 23 having more than a couple of viable teams.

Here are the best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23.

Best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23

Tom Brady

97 OVR

71 SPD

70 ACC

99 AWR

99 SAC

96 MAC

95 DAC

99 PAC

83 RUN

Aaron Rodgers

96 OVR

80 SPD

76 ACC

97 AWR

96 SAC

93 MAC

91 DAC

95 PAC

96 RUN

Patrick Mahomes

95 OVR

84 SPD

87 ACC

91 AWR

95 SAC

91 MAC

89 DAC

96 PAC

98 RUN

Josh Allen

92 OVR

89 SPD

92 ACC

86 AWR

89 SAC

87 MAC

88 DAC

89 PAC

95 RUN

Joe Burrow

90 OVR

83 SPD

86 ACC

92 AWR

97 SAC

97 MAC

86 DAC

83 PAC

89 RUN

Top 10 (as of July 25, 2022)