Best Prime Day gaming deals 2022

There are a handful of dates on the calendar where gamers get to avoid paying the full price of accessories, games, and hardware equipment.
One of the most notable of those dates is Prime Day in which Amazon goes on a discount spree. Considering the number of items that go on a discount, sorting the list and finding the best deals may end up being more challenging than expected. The following list features the best gaming deals for Amazon’s Prime Day.
Prime Day will be live between July 12 and 13. Only users with an Amazon Prime membership will be eligible for the discounts.
Best PS5-PS4 game deals in Prime Day 2022
|Name
|Platform
|Price
|Far Cry 6
|PS4-PS5
|$12.99
|The King of Fighters XV
|PS4-PS5
|$29.99
|Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
|PS4-PS5
|$39.99
|Final Fantasy VII: Remake – PlayStation 4
|PS4
|$24.99
|Final Fantasy VII: Remake – PlayStation 5
|PS5
|$29.99
|Battlefield 2042 – PlayStation 4
|PS4
|$11.99
|Battlefield 2042 – PlayStation 5
|PS5
|$14.99
|Grid Legends – PlayStation 4
|PS4
|$19.99
|Grid Legends – PlayStation 5
|PS5
|$19.99
|Hitman 3 – PlayStation 4
|PS4
|$19.99
Best Xbox game deals in Prime Day 2022
|Name
|Platform
|Price
|Far Cry 6
|Xbox One – Xbox Series X
|$12.99
|Sea of Thieves: Standard Edition
|Xbox One
|$19.99
|Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
|Xbox Series X
|$39.99
|Halo Infinite: Standard Edition
|Xbox/Windows
|$39.99
|Battlefield 2042
|Xbox Series X
|$14.99
|Grid Legends Standard Edition
|Xbox One – Xbox Series X
|$19.99
Best Nintendo Switch game deals in Prime Day 2022
|Name
|Platform
|Price
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Nintendo Switch
|$29.99
|Olympia Soiree
|Nintendo Switch
|$39.99
|Variable Barricade
|Nintendo Switch
|$49.99
|Cotton Reboot!
|Nintendo Switch
|$26.65