Best Prime Day gaming deals 2022

There are a handful of dates on the calendar where gamers get to avoid paying the full price of accessories, games, and hardware equipment.

One of the most notable of those dates is Prime Day in which Amazon goes on a discount spree. Considering the number of items that go on a discount, sorting the list and finding the best deals may end up being more challenging than expected. The following list features the best gaming deals for Amazon’s Prime Day.

Prime Day will be live between July 12 and 13. Only users with an Amazon Prime membership will be eligible for the discounts.

Best PS5-PS4 game deals in Prime Day 2022

NamePlatformPrice
Far Cry 6PS4-PS5$12.99
The King of Fighters XVPS4-PS5$29.99
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy OriginPS4-PS5$39.99
Final Fantasy VII: Remake – PlayStation 4PS4$24.99
Final Fantasy VII: Remake – PlayStation 5PS5$29.99
Battlefield 2042 – PlayStation 4PS4$11.99
Battlefield 2042 – PlayStation 5PS5$14.99
Grid Legends – PlayStation 4PS4$19.99
Grid Legends – PlayStation 5PS5$19.99
Hitman 3 – PlayStation 4PS4$19.99

Best Xbox game deals in Prime Day 2022

NamePlatformPrice
Far Cry 6Xbox One – Xbox Series X$12.99
Sea of Thieves: Standard EditionXbox One$19.99
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy OriginXbox Series X$39.99
Halo Infinite: Standard EditionXbox/Windows$39.99
Battlefield 2042Xbox Series X$14.99
Grid Legends Standard EditionXbox One – Xbox Series X$19.99

Best Nintendo Switch game deals in Prime Day 2022

NamePlatformPrice
Life is Strange: True ColorsNintendo Switch$29.99
Olympia SoireeNintendo Switch$39.99
Variable BarricadeNintendo Switch$49.99
Cotton Reboot!Nintendo Switch$26.65

Best Hardware deals in Prime Day 2022

NamePrice
1MORE Piston Earphones$9.99
Boean Mini Bluetooth Earbuds$16.39
BENGOO G9900 Gaming Headset$14.43
LUDOS Clamor Wired Earbuds$11.82
Orzly Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch OLED$7.28
Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$199.99
Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$284.99
SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD$385.99
Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad$19.99
Parity 60% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$30.98
Fire HD 10 tablet Gaming Bundle$114.98
Fire TV Stick 4K Max$34.99
HyperX QuadCast$89.99
HyperX Cloud Flight$84.99
HUANUO Monitor Stand Riser$12.26
Bose SoundSport$99.00