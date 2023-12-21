Best PlayStation gifts for PS5 and PS4 gamers

If you have a PlayStation fan on your Christmas list this holiday season, you might be a little worried you’ll have to sell a vital organ to afford a game or an accessory for them.

Fear not, though, as there are plenty of awesome items that PS5 and PS4 gamers are sure to love this Christmas that won’t break the bank. With this in mind, let’s take a look at 10 particularly noteworthy items that could make for a fantastic holiday gift for PlayStation fans.

10 best PlayStation gifts for PS5 and PS4 players

Brighten up a gamer’s cave with these lights. Image via Paladone

When it comes to a PlayStation-themed Christmas gift that’s both practical and stylish, this PlayStation controller icon light set is a must.

The light features the iconic triangle, circle, cross, and square buttons from the PlayStation controller, all of which have the matching green, orange, blue, and pink colors found on the controllers of older generation consoles, making for a blast from the PlayStation past.

The lights glow with each of the corresponding colors, though it also features a Phasing Mode where each icon will light up in waves. As well as the Phasing Mode, the lights are sound reactive thanks to the included Party Mode, meaning they react to any music in the area. You can also stick to the Standard Light mode if you want to keep things simple.

These icon lights are the perfect way to illuminate the gamer den of a PlayStation fan, so be sure to add them to your shopping list this year.

Deconstructed in the coolest possible way. Image via GridFrameStudio on Etsy

I know I started this list by talking about how affordable some of these gifts are, but this one is on the pricier end of the scale. That said, there’s a reason for that. It’s an incredible, handmade piece of wall art that is sure to astonish any PlayStation fan.

This artistic piece features a PlayStation 1 controller that has been disassembled, creating a unique tech gift. For those interested in how the controllers work or just the inner workings of tech in general, this is a very cool and interesting idea.

Not only is this a super cool piece of art, but it is also environmentally friendly. What’s not to like?

You can’t beat a good mug as a gift. Image via PlayStation Gear

Go back to basics when it comes to a Christmas gift for a PlayStation gamer with this heritage mug from the official PlayStation Gear website.

The mug is simple yet stylish, with a black color scheme and the PlayStation logo emblazoned on the front. This gift idea is a more subtle way for fans to display their love for PlayStation, but also a practical one that is sure to be used over and over again. It is also pairs well with another gift idea that will be featured later on in this list.

Rise and shine in the most gamer-like way possible. Image via Paladone

While we are on the subject of practical PlayStation-themed gifts, this PlayStation controller alarm clock from Paladone is a must for gamers who struggle to get up in the morning (present company included).

The clock is an impressive replica of a PlayStation 5 controller, with a clock built into what would be the touchpad. The buttons of the controller act as the controls for the alarm clock, with the directional buttons adjusting the numbers on the clock, the cross button setting the time and date, and the circle button setting the time that the alarm will go off.

PlayStation gamers are sure to get a kick out of this controller alarm clock, while also making sure they don’t sleep in for too long. This is an important factor for dedicated PlayStation fans. You have to make sure you’ve got as much time for gaming as possible, after all.

Cuddling with your icons is now something you can do. Image via PlayStation Gear

If plushies are the gift of choice for the PlayStation gamer in your life, these PlayStation icon-shaped plushes could be the perfect Christmas gift.

These four circular plushies each have one of the controller icons, with each plush matching the colors of the buttons from the older PlayStation controllers. These small and squishy icons are sure to be a treat for gamers who enjoy plushie decorations.

Lava lamps but make them PlayStation. Image via Paladone

This PlayStation-themed take on the retro classic that is the lava lamp is sure to bring some joy to the PlayStation gamer on your Christmas list this year.

The coolest element of this flow lamp is that it features the four icons from the PlayStation controller floating inside it.

The flow lamp is also pretty versatile, able to be used to illuminate a room alongside other lights or used by itself to brighten up a late-night gaming session.

Stay warm and cozy PlayStation style. Image via PlayStation Gear

‘Tis the season to start wrapping up warmer, and this PlayStation zip-up hoodie is the perfect way for PlayStation gamers to start doing so this holiday season.

This official hoodie from the PlayStation Gear shop is just a hoodie with no additional bells and whistles. Why would you want them, though? There is nothing better than a comfortable, warm hoodie to get you through the colder months, and that’s exactly what you get with this PlayStation Heritage hoodie.

Keeping your surfaces free of stains in gamer fashion. Image via Paladone

Next up is another practical Christmas gift idea for the PlayStation gamer in your life, especially for those who have a habit of leaving their drinks on the table without a coaster. Remember how I said there would be a gift on this list that would pair well with the PlayStation mug? Look no further than these PlayStation coasters.

These metal PlayStation drink coasters are another gift idea that features the four iconic controller symbols, with each coaster featuring one of the icons. The bases of the coasters are made from cork and designed to be slip-resistant, so you can be sure that many a table will be protected in true gamer style.

Bundle up warm with this PlayStation-themed cold weather bundle. Image via PlayStation Gear

You know how I mentioned staying warm this Christmas? Well, if the gamer on your Christmas list is someone who gets particularly cold and needs a little extra protection, consider getting them the PlayStation Cold Weather Bundle.

This is a little pricier than some of the other gifts we talked about on this list, but it will be worth it for PlayStation fans who feel the cold.

The Cold Weather bundle includes a bobble hat, a scarf, and a pair of gloves, all featuring the PlayStation logo. Pair them with the PlayStation Heritage hoodie to create a gift bundle that is cozy, warm, and incredibly geeky.

Teeny tiny trophies. Image via 3dimpressionsUK on Etsy

Last but not least are these awesome, handmade, and hand-painted mini resin PlayStation 5 trophies. Created by 3dimpressionsUK on Etsy, these cool mini trophies are hand painted in gold, silver, bronze, or platinum as per the actual trophies you can get from completing certain objectives in games on the PlayStation 5.

These teeny trophies are a hugely unique and well-made gift that PlayStation gamers are sure to enjoy, especially those who like handmade gifts and want to support a small business.

As the name of the Etsy shop suggests, these tiny trophies come from the U.K., so it might take a little bit of time for them to get to you if you are ordering from the U.S. You won’t get them before Christmas, but they could make for excellent later Christmas presents. The wait is sure to be worth it, as these trophies can be used to decorate the gaming space of the PlayStation fan on your Christmas list.