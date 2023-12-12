Best PC games of 2023

2023 includes some of the best PC games in recent years. From breathtaking graphics and smooth performance to immersive storytelling and excellent performance, these titles redefine the gaming experience and push your PC to the limit to prove their narrative and gameplay excellence.

Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty

Phantom Liberty adds several new features. Image via CD Projekt Red

While Cyberpunk 2077 disappointed several players when it initially launched, CD Projekt Red successfully redeemed itself in 2023 with the release of the Phantom Liberty Expansion. The expansion offers several new gameplay features, including a whole new district called Dogtown. Alongside the major 2.0 update, the game now features a high-octane vehicle combat mechanic, an expanded cyberware and cybernetics system, a vehicle theft system, new weapons, new melee moves, and so much more. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that the Phantom Liberty expansion also features a gripping and engaging narrative that keeps you interested from start to finish with many iconic moments and excellent voice acting. Lastly, with the latest updates, Cyberpunk 2077 runs incredibly well on PC, especially on the latest graphics cards. Many of the issues plaguing the base game have been ironed out, making it one of the best games to play on PC right now.

Starfield

Starfield lets players explore the galaxies. Image via Bethesda

Bethesda’s latest space exploration game takes a spot on this list due to its sheer magnitude and detail. Starfield promises a unique experience and manages to fulfill it via its gripping narrative and fun space exploration elements, which include building ships, building outposts, crafting materials, and meeting several types of NPCs. All these features are just some of the things that make Starfield a seamlessly limitless experience.

Driven by Bethesda’s track record of creating expansive, immersive worlds, Starfield successfully indulges your ambition of exploring new horizons through its captivating sci-fi experience. Playing Starfield on PC also provides the most optimal experience thanks to several mods and cheats offering endless hours of fun and satisfaction.

Lies of P

Lies of P is tough and fun. Image via Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio.

Lies of P is a soulslike that draws heavy inspiration from games like Bloodborne. It offers a challenging yet captivating experience via its brutal difficulty, epic battles, and an intriguing narrative. Despite some of its obvious similarities to the Souls series, Lies of P will likely impress you with its well-rendered gothic aesthetic and intricate level design. The narrative, delivered through NPC dialogue and environmental storytelling, deviates from traditional structures, presenting a distinct but inoffensive reimagining of the classic Pinocchio story.

Lies of P also offers excellent combat elements, such as its many epic bosses that stand out as highlights and offer diverse challenges and entertaining scenarios. Neowiz’s soulslike also features a unique leveling and skill system for weapons and arms, such as Legion Arms and P Organs, and a weapon combination system that adds a distinct level of versatility and customization. Lies of P runs smoothly on PC with impeccable visual fidelity, ray tracing, unlimited framerates, stable refresh rates, and much more. As such, Lies of P is one of the most entertaining albeit challenging games PC players can indulge in 2023.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is among the best gacha games. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Honkai: Star Rail launched in 2023 and is already regarded as one of miHoYo’s best games. As gacha games go, Honkai Star Rail offers you a rich narrative and incredible turn-based gameplay with an engaging and fleshed-out combat system. When you aren’t exploring the game’s many locations and interacting with its characters, you’ll likely be navigating its several dungeons and collecting many characters through the gacha system if you’re lucky or through the narrative. Honkai: Star Rail also sports phenomenal visuals, especially on PC, with detailed character and background models, impeccable art direction, and impressive, vibrant special effects. Lastly, playing on PC provides excellent frame rates, especially on higher graphics cards with crisp refresh rates, that lets you trailblaze the galaxy with style and ease.

Armored Core 6

Armored Core VI offers fun mecha mayhem. Image via FromSoftware.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon marks FromSoftware’s return to its enduring Armored Core series, introducing veterans and newcomers to the most modernized title. Armored Core 6 stands out among previous entries because of its distinct mech customization, which offers you a vast array of options for your killing machines. You can choose from a wide selection of parts and weapons, tailoring your mech to suit your preferred playstyle. The flexibility extends to OS Chips, providing additional skills and enhancing combat experience. AC6 also allows you to adapt builds between checkpoints, which is invaluable, as defeating formidable bosses with strategic customization is always immensely satisfying.

Armored Core 6 also breaks from FromSoftware’s narrative traditions by offering a cohesive storyline. Set on the post-apocalyptic planet of Rubicon 3, players navigate a conflict between rebels and corporations vying for control of Coral, a mysterious energy source. The narrative introduces decision-making elements, allowing you to shape alliances and rivalries. The game is also visually stunning, with intricate environmental design and detailed models.

The online mode is also incredibly responsive, providing a seamless PvP experience. Performance-wise, Armored Core 6 runs really well on PC with several great graphics and visual settings that make the overall gameplay well worth it.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is survival horror at its finest. Image via Remedy Entertainment.

Arguably one of the best games in 2023, as well as one of the best survival horror titles. Alan Wake 2 introduces not one but two protagonists in the form of Alan Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson. The two characters navigate separate yet interconnected worlds: Bright Falls, a town plagued by mysterious murders, and the foreboding Dark Place, where you’ll face terrifying entities. Both locations offer diverse challenges for both characters. You will engage in combat scenarios and investigative gameplay, allowing you to explore the town, collect clues, and unravel mysteries.

Alan Wake 2 stands out as a true survival horror experience, as it pits you against powerful supernatural enemies in desperate close-combat situations. Light becomes the ultimate weapon against the encroaching darkness as you navigate anxiety-inducing areas. Alan Wake 2 also features an exciting story, building on the beloved elements of its predecessor while introducing new characters, raising stakes, and delving into Alan’s fate after being trapped in the Dark Place. Thanks to fresh elements and expanded narratives, new and existing fans can enjoy the thrilling and immersive continuation of the Alan Wake series through this entry. And if you choose to play on high-end PCs, you’ll enjoy great frame rates and features such as DLSS and FSR for optimal performance and crisp visuals.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a prime example of a great RPG. Image via Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the outstanding RPG that shook the industry in 2023 as it captivates players with its rich storytelling, immersive world, and strategic gameplay.

BG3 excels in bringing the iconic Dungeons & Dragons universe to life, allowing players to embark on an epic journey filled with choices that significantly impact the narrative. It also has detailed character designs, models, and environments that contribute to a visually stunning and engaging experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3′s turn-based combat system displays a lot of depth and will force you to be thoughtful in each encounter and make each decision count to succeed. Playing on PC also enhances the overall experience, allowing for smoother graphics, responsive controls, access to community-made mods, and the flexibility to fully appreciate the game’s complexity. Whether navigating through intricate dialogue trees, battling formidable foes, or engaging in its narrative, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a testament to the RPG genre, providing players with an unforgettable and immersive experience.