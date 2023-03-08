Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon free demo drops before game’s full release this month

A free demo for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon has been released by Nintendo in its eShop days before the game’s official launch.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will be released on March 17. But Nintendo has already provided a glimpse of what players can experience once they can get their hands on the full game with the drop of a free demo today. This includes the early chapters of the game, with Nintendo mentioning that players can transfer their demo save data to the full version of Cereza and the Lost Demon.

“The bewitching journey of Cereza and her demon companion Cheshire takes place in Avalon Forest, a place just as beautiful as it is beastly – and it has an appetite for wandering witches,” a press release reads. “The new Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – A tale of adventure (Nintendo Switch) trailer provides a glimpse into the winding, whimsical woods that await Cereza and Cheshire.”

Nintendo also released a new trailer for the game alongside the announcement of the free demo. It showed the storybook aesthetic of Cereza and the Lost Demon. As for its gameplay, players can use the left Joy-Con controller to move Cereza and “bind enemies with her magic.” The right Joy-Con controller, on the other hand, can be used to move Cheshire “to slash and chomp foes.”

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon stars a young Umbra Witch who will be the titular Bayonetta character in Bayonetta 3. You can visit the game’s official Nintendo eShop listing to learn more.