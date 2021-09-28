Battlefield 2042 open beta will take place in early October

Fans can finally experience Battlefield 2042 in an open beta from Oct. 6 to 9, the developers announced today. Players who pre-order the game can enjoy the beta early on Oct. 6 and 7.

Battlefield 2042 is one of the most anticipated titles of the year and fans were disappointed when the game was delayed until November. But an open beta has been confirmed for early October, giving fans their first chance to try the new game for themselves.

The dates of the beta were leaked earlier this month, but Dice and EA never officially confirmed the information. Now, players can expect four days of intense action when they dive into a beta for Battlefield 2042’s exciting multiplayer experience.

Players can expect a “diverse selection of Specialists,” each with a unique set of skills and abilities. Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky, and Wikus “Casper” Van Daele will all be available in the betas. They can also enjoy the game’s new arsenal and drive or control exciting vehicles. The official beta trailer shows fighter jets, tanks, helicopters, and other vehicles in action as players fight to the death. The maps also feature exciting elements like a tornado and a rocket launching, affecting the playable area and creating new obstacles.

Two game modes will be available in the open beta: Conquest and Orbital. Conquest is the classic Battlefield experience where teams fight to control flags across the map. Orbital is a “race against time” as players fight around a rocket preparing to launch.

Players who want extra time in the beta can pre-order the game on the official Battlefield website, where you can also check to see if your system can run the game.