Battlefield 2042 is one of March’s free PlayStation Plus Essential games

The latest entry in the popular Battlefield series headlines March 2023’s free PlayStation Plus Essential games, Sony announced today.

Battlefield 2042 leads the free offerings for all subscribers of PlayStation’s subscription service, regardless of tier. Even more games will be added to the library for both Extra and Premium tier subscribers.

Image via PlayStation

The most recent Battlefield game released in October 2021, so just about 17 months ago. Battlefield 2042 has had its fair share of ups and downs after launch, but the game’s fourth season of content is launching next week on Feb. 28.

Battlefield 2042’s fourth season, Eleventh Hour, will add new content such as a new map, new weapons, and a recon specialist character. As is the standard in gaming these days, it will also include a paid battle pass that players can purchase if they so choose.

The other free games for March are Minecraft Dungeons, which is basically an action RPG like Diablo but with Minecraft characters and visuals, and Code Vein, a vampire hack and slash action RPG. Minecraft Dungeons becomes a free PS Plus offering after a little under two years of life, while Code Vein is a bit more seasoned in its lifespan, originally being released in 2019. Both games should satisfy players searching for a game with plenty of enemies to hack, slash, and shoot their way through.

According to Sony, March’s free games will be available from March 7 to April 3, and must be claimed by PS Plus members within that time frame.