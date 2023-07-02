Battlebit Remastered—what is the control stat?

If you have dived into Battlebit Remastered, you will know those simple graphics hide a deep game with some enjoyably complex systems. Many people have called it the spiritual successor to Battlefield 2, and they are not wrong. One common question that seems to pop up for new players is what exactly is the control stat?

What is the control stat in Battlebit Remastered?

Like most games, Battlebit Remastered has all manner of stats that impact the weapons. The majority of them are pretty obvious in meaning, except for control. The control stat indicates how much sway a gun will have.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When aiming down sights, you will notice that a weapon can sway slightly from left to right and bob up and down a little, even when you are not firing. The severity of this effect is linked to the control stat for the weapon’s control stat. The lower the number, the less control you have, and the more pronounced the sway and bobbing becomes—and the higher it goes, the easier it is to control the weapon.

While all players are different, I have only ever found this sway annoying when it comes to using precision weapons such as Designated Marksman Rifles or Sniper Rifles. It is far less of an issue with an Assault Rifle or Carbine, as only the first shot will be affected by it before recoil becomes the more critical factor.

So, how vital sway is will boil down to what you plan on doing in the game. Will your first shot be incredibly important, or will you be able to rapidly compensate with follow-ups to put down your target? If you plan on sniping and need to take enemies out with one well-placed shot, then the control stat will be very important to you: otherwise, perhaps less so.

Another factor to consider is that many of the harder-hitting weapons in the game may have a lower control stat as a form of weapon balance. Taking the time to land the perfect shot is just part of the deal with these weapons, and mastering them can turn you into a demon on the battlefield. If you are new to the game, it can take time to master, but there are all manner of hints and tips to help you get to grips with Battlebit Remastered.

About the author