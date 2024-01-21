Category:
General

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises over $2.5 million for charity five years in a row

Another year of incredible runs and support.
Cale Michael
Published: Jan 21, 2024 04:00 am
For the fifth straight year in a row, Awesome Games Done Quick has raised more than $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation as the event returned to hosting an in-person speedrunning showcase.

From Jan. 14 to 21, speedrunners from around the world hit the streets of Pittsburgh for the first time and helped raise $2,515,720 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This made it the first time in Games Done Quick history that one of the organization’s marathon series raised more than $2.5 for five years in a row, starting with AGDQ 2020 hitting $3,164,002. AGDQ 2022 still holds the series and overall GDQ donation record at $3,442,033

For GDQ as a whole, this is the 20th consecutive event to raise more than $1 million for charity and the 14th to raise over $2 million. AGDQ 2022 still holds the series and overall donation record at $3,442,033.

This was also AGDQ’s first time bringing people together physically since January 2020, as it was strictly an online-only operation for the last three years. GDQ was going to bring the event back in-person in 2022, but management decided to hold off due to “increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals” in Florida, where the series previously was running AGDQ.

If you missed out on the action this year, highlights included the usual information overload in some of the more detailed runs, a Metroid Dread race that was separated by just two seconds, and Peanut Butter the incredible speedrunning dog. The event also featured a Baldur’s Gate 3 run, which is where the donation total hit $2 million. 

GDQ will return with Summer Games Done Quick from June 30 to July 6, with the event going live from its usual home of Minnesota.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.