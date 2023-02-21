Atomic Heart‘s gameplay varies from solving puzzles to fighting hordes of enemies, with there being no shortage of either in the game. Throughout the game, there will be plenty of different locks that players are meant to solve by either completing simple tasks or looking for a combination elsewhere. One of these combination locks shows up when the player is looking for Petrov.

Some players are having issues finding the station master with the lock schematic, so they’re feeling stuck at this point in the game. Fortunately, here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the schematic for the combination lock in Atomic Heart.

Where is the combination lock schematic in Atomic Heart?

To find the combination on the station master’s body, you’ll need to head right of the chatty corpse and along the side of the cable car tracks. Eventually, you’ll come across the dead station master, who will have an image of the lock’s code laying next to him. You can also just skip looking for the station master and input the code shown in the video below.

Players are further introduced to the concept of the THOUGHT device allowing the brain to live on for a period after death. The player only learns that the station master has the code from a corpse that’s using the neural link after death. As you find out, these thoughts quickly fade, so it’s convenient the first soldier’s brain was still active.

That’s all you need to know about how to find the station master’s schematic for the combination lock in Atomic Heart.