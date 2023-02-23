Atomic Heart HAWK system: How to unlock and disable HAWK relays

Atomic Heart is the latest game to be added to the Xbox Game Pass roster, allowing players to take on an army of robots and plant mutants in the dystopian recreation of the USSR. When exploring the open parts of the world, players will encounter many security cameras and seemingly endless waves of repairable robots.

Luckily, players can unlock a way to disable the HAWK system.

Players will first need to unlock the ability to look through cameras in the open world, which first means escaping the first linear section. Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock and then disable the HAWK relays.

How does the Atomic Heart HAWK system work?

Screengrab via Mundfish

Before you attempt to take down the surveillance state, you’ll first need to know how it works so you can avoid it until you get the option to run them off. The drone towers are large domes with multiple openings to send out the repair drones and attack drones.

When a robot is destroyed within a certain range of the dome, the robot’s remains will send a visual blue signal, which means a repair drone is coming.

You can’t stop this process once it’s been started except for destroying the repair drones. That being said, the dome will continue to send new repair drones, so destroying one will only provide you with around 10 extra seconds.

Security cameras, which look like white-petaled flowers, should be avoided or disabled whenever you see one. You can temporarily destroy them, pending repair, or disable them with the Shok ability in the glove. When these see you, they’ll call in every enemy nearby as alarm level one. If you’re seen fighting a robot it’ll raise to alarm level two.

How to unlock and disable the HAWK security system in Atomic Heart

Screengrab via Mundfish

To be able to unlock this function, you’ll need to progress to the point where you leave the Vavilov complex and need to go see Granny Zima for a code. After that, you’ll be able to hack into the camera network known as the HAWK system.

From then on, you should do the following when you want to disable the security for a temporary period:

Scan a camera in the open world until a line appears leading away from the camera to a HAWK camera station.

Hack the terminal in the station to get into the system and get a view of all the HAWK cameras.

Look for a camera that has a view of a white structure called the HAWK Relay with a locked door and use the camera to unlock the door.

Head inside the relay station through the new opening and hack it to disable all the security cameras and enemies within that region.

This is a great asset in exploring, as constantly having to look over your shoulder is one of the more troubling issues in trying to get around. This is a great tool, especially before you get all your weapons, so make sure you don’t ignore it early.