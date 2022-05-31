Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass in June

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect six new titles this month, including popular titles like Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor.

On June 1, For Honor: Marching Fire will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC, and the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is coming to Console and PC on June 2. Fans can expect four new games on June 7: Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Console, PC), Chorus (Cloud, Console, PC), Disc Room (Cloud, Console, PC), and Spacelines from the Far Out (Console, PC).

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also expect DLC and game updates for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Microsoft Flight Simulator, No Man’s Sky, and Sea of Thieves. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also enjoy exclusive perks, like the Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe Pack on June 7. Ultimate subscribers can now enjoy the Madden NFL 22: MUT MVP Bundle, Eternal Return: Skins and Boosts Premium Bundle, and the Smite: Slipknot Starter Pass.

While all the new content is exciting, a few games are also being removed from the game pass. Darkest Dungeon, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Greedfall, Limbo, and Worms Rumble will all disappear from the service soon, so make sure to grab them for 20 percent off if you want to keep them in your library.

The official blog post also explains that more games, release dates, and “possibly a few surprises” will appear this month, so make sure to keep track of the Xbox Game Pass social media accounts for further updates.