Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have similar length to series’ best entries

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is said to be returning to the franchise’s roots after a few RPG-like entries. Looking at the recently revealed length of the game, that could well be the case, since it’s similar to the best AC games in history.

In an interview with French YouTuber Julien Chièze, Ubisoft lead producer Fabian Salomon revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have an average playtime of 20–23 hours, according to a PCGamesN translation.

Unlike some of the latest installments in the AC franchise, like Valhalla, Odyssey, or Origins, Mirage won’t be as much of an RPG title. The game has been teased to return to the series’ roots, putting the focus on elements like stealth, which were the main pillar of the first titles in the long-running franchise.

In AC Mirage, we will play as Basim, one of the first Assassins. Image via Ubisoft

With the playtime oscillating around 20 hours, AC Mirage will be similar to the best entries—Assassin’s Creed 2 and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

Both games arguably elevated the level of the gameplay. AC 2, which took around 16–18 hours to complete in our case, introduced a number of stealth mechanics and vastly improved world-building, giving players exhilarating and challenging areas and tasks. On top of that, the assassination itself, which is the pinnacle of the series, improved a lot when compared to Altair’s story in Assassin’s Creed.

AC IV: Black Flag, on the other hand, was much more of an open-world game than AC2. Completing all the side quests and errands took numerous hours and was enjoyable, but the main story was also one of its strongest features. To complete it players needed to put around 20 hours of their time as well.

