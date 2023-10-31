Ark: Survival Ascended: Wireless Crafting explained

Ark: Survival Ascended has a bunch of great features that make survival easier, including the handy tool of Wireless Crafting.

Previously with Ark: Survival Evolved, you had to rely on mods to make Wireless Crafting work, which meant it was not available on consoles, but that has changed with the release of the remastered version.

Thankfully, it’s easy to use and is quickly accessible. We’ve got everything you need to know about the feature here.

What is Wireless Crafting in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Wireless Crafting in Ark: Survival Ascended allows you to craft items without having all the necessary materials in your inventory—which stops you from having to make trips back and forth to your storage and becoming encumbered.

Instead, you can pull those materials “wirelessly” to craft items, as long as you have the required materials in your storage, which makes for much quicker crafting—particularly if you are crafting several of one item like floors, walls, and the like.

Unfortunately, this is only applicable for crafting and does not work with the likes of Cookers and Forges, so you’ll have to stick to the old-fashioned route.

How to use Wireless Crafting in Ark: Survival Ascended

You’ll save a lot of time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The great thing about Wireless Crafting in Ark: Survival Ascended is that it is available automatically in the game and does not require you to install any mods or tweak any settings.

Instead, you’ll have the option to turn Wireless Crafting on and off via the menu wheel when you hover over a specific item.

In order to make the most out of Wireless Crafting in Ark: Survival Ascended, you must have storage boxes nearby to the item you are using for crafting—like a Smithy.

When you hover over a crafting recipe, you will be able to see the required resources and how much of it you have available, taking into consideration both what is on your person and in nearby storage.

Unfortunately, you cannot use Wireless Crafting to craft items in your own inventory, so the earliest you’ll have the feature available is when you have your first Smithy up and running.