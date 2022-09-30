Another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released on Switch and fans are fine with it

Believe it or not, they've done it again.

The Bethesda gods have blessed Nintendo Switch players with the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle.

The Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a bunch of new content, giving Switch users three official DLCs:

Dawnguard

Hearthfire

Dragonborn

This edition of the game celebrates the historical 10-year milestone of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim making its way onto consoles.

There were previous editions made available to Switch users; however, this edition includes all the content available over the game’s 11-year existence.

Nintendo Europe’s Twitter account hyped its arrival, saying “New quests, foes, weapons, and more await you in Tamriel.”

New quests, foes, weapons and more await you in Tamriel – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is out now on #NintendoSwitch!



— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 29, 2022

Players can use compatible gear from The Legend of Zelda amiibo, use motion controls, and experience each and every quest made available over its lifespan.

Users can now get into a Khajiit mindset and play through all dungeons, weapons, spells, and dragons that The Elder Scrolls V has to offer.

The game has been released numerous times over the past decade, with it remaining relatively successful.

Now, with the addition of the Anniversary Edition Bundle to Nintendo Switch, players have the opportunity to experience the title in its full glory, either basking in the countless hours of nostalgia or potentially playing through the infamous RPG for the first time. There is surely someone out there who hasn’t played it.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was originally released in 2011 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Since that release, the title has transitioned to essentially every console imaginable.