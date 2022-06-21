Anime Expo 2022 will feature One Piece TCG tutorial event, including free promo products

The One Piece TCG is making an appearance at Anime Expo 2022, with a special tutorial event available for fans to take part in.

This will be the first chance for many players to get an early look and information about the One Piece TCG. Participants will be able to get some of the first products for free, too.

Hello One Piece Pirates



We would like to announce that there will be a One Piece Card Game tutorial event in Anime Expo 2022!!



For further information, please see the link below.https://t.co/GU6bQb9mSg



Discover One Piece

One Piece Card Game Team pic.twitter.com/a3Qq75C9ix — Official One Piece Card Game English Version (@ONEPIECE_tcg_EN) June 21, 2022

Just for participating in the tutorial at the Entertainment Hall, players will receive a free Demo Deck and a Promotion Pack 2022. This will give them access to early promo cards almost a full three months before Bandai Namco hosts the first pre-release event at the end of September.

The pre-release event will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 across various shops in North America, Oceania, Latin America, and Europe. Players attending these events can purchase and compete using Starter Decks themed around the Straw Hat Crew, Worst Generation, The Seven Warlords of the Sea, and Animal Kingdom Pirates, with exclusive Leader Card art and a first edition gold stamp for the cards inside to make them limited-edition products.

Sample cards for the upcoming One Piece TCG products, which will be available this winter, will also be on display in the Exhibit Area at the One Piece booth. This will likely be where several special art cards or sample pieces for future products will be revealed.

The tutorial event itself will take place from July 1 to 4 during Anime Expo, with players simply needing to participate in the tutorial and complete a quick survey to receive the Demo Deck and a Promotion Pack 2022. Even if you can’t participate in the tutorial, you can still complete a survey to get a Promotion Pack.

You can learn more about the event on the official One Piece card game website.